Cody Rhodes explains why he took that shot at WWE during AEW Double or Nothing

Cody Rhodes took a shot at WWE and Triple H during the AEW Double or Nothing PPV last night.

As a quick reminder, before his match against his brother Dustin Rhodes, Cody came out and a throne with skulls on it was at the entrance. Brandi Rhodes then gave her husband a sledgehammer and he went back and destroyed the throne.

It was clear the throne was referencing Triple H, as was the sledgehammer, his weapon of choice.

So, why did Cody take this shot? He explained it in the press conference after the event (via Ringside News).

“Okay, so I had a literal dream about this type of entrance and I loved when Triple H came out at WrestleMania XXX,” Cody said. “It was cool, the throne kinda symbolized his reign, and man, I wanna play ball. I know we don’t say competition, but it stands for itself.”

Cody also pointed out that he has a role in AEW as a vice president, but he wants to be a wrestler first and foremost.

At the age of 33, Cody is still very young and has a lot to give in the ring and this was his way of stepping up and saying he wants to prove he is one of the best.

“I know people think that Kenny is the best and I know that people think Chris is the best,” Jericho said. “Now Jon Moxley is the best and I’m always going to be wondering can I get [in there] what’s the step?”

Cody did say that this was not a direct shot at Triple H but his way of saying that he is ready to dive into his new role and character on AEW Wrestling.

On top of that, the thunderous pop he got made it one of the biggest babyface moments of the night for AEW Double or Nothing.

Jon Moxley, the former Dean Ambrose, posted a more pointed response on his Twitter page.

AEW Wrestling will start their weekly TV show this fall on TNT.