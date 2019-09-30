Cody Rhodes blasts CM Punk for interview comments about AEW

We reported last week that CM Punk was in discussions with Fox about working on the WWE Backstage talk-news show that is coming to FS1.

However, before that, AEW reached out to CM Punk to join their company. According to reports, it was Punk who was number one on owner-president Tony Kahn’s list when he wanted to start AEW.

CM Punk rejected the offer and it seemed like that was all there was to it.

However, then CM Punk did an interview with ESPN and made some strange claims, and Cody Rhodes is now responding to Punk’s comments.

According to CM Punk, AEW tried to conduct the contract offer with him via text message.

“I got a text from Cody [Rhodes].” CM Punk told ESPN. “I always think if somebody wants to do business with me, they can come talk to me. Texting offers isn’t really a way to do good business, at least.”

CM Punk then said that the offer was following a text message with three people and then the offer came in a text.

Cody Rhodes said that is not how it happened and is disappointed that CM Punk made AEW “look like dumbasses.”

Rhodes said they did send texts to CM Punk, but that is not how the offer was made.

“We also called him. Someone also met you in a coffee shop. We made genuine efforts,” Rhodes told Collider Live in an interview. “We gotta focus on who really wants to be on board with us versus going out and finding someone who perhaps doesn’t really want to be part of this.”

Right now, it seems as if it is a “he said/she said” but CM Punk was offhanded in the AEW offer and it seems to have rubbed the start-up promotion the wrong way.

With that said, never say never.

Sign up now for your Wrestling news alerts!

“I didn’t really communicate with him further after that,” Rhodes said. “If he ever wanted to be part of this and he had the passion to come back to wrestling, that door is always open. No ego, no situation would ever prevent us from having him come in because the fans have never given up on Punk. Ever. It’s crazy.”