CMLL releases new Ring of Honor world champion Rush after title win

It looks like CMLL was not happy with Rush winning the Ring of Honor world title last night. His brother, Dragon Lee, showing up to start a storyline with TV champion Shane Taylor didn’t go over well either.

Following the Death Before Dishonor PPV where Rush beat Matt Taven to win the ROH world title, CMLL announced they released Rush and Dragon Lee for “not following company guidelines.”

⚠ COMUNICADO OFICIAL: RUSH Y DRAGON LEE

El Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre ha sido forjador de las máximas figuras de este deporte durante 86 años caracterizándose por su disciplina y seriedad, es por ello que anuncia que a partir de este momento Rush y Dragon Lee pic.twitter.com/x7q988PWTw — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 28, 2019

Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that CMLL previously told Dragon Lee he was not allowed to work the PWG Battle of Los Angeles. He worked the show anyway.

Dragon Lee’s appearance last night was a surprise and was unannounced as he joined the three-way TV title match as a fourth competitor.

Rush revealed that new CMLL company president Chavo Luttaroth “cut the guarantees” to top stars, including Rush. CMLL also raised the rates that companies had to pay them to use their stars in the United States.

Dave Meltzer said that Rush makes most of his money now through Ring of Honor and he doesn’t need CMLL anymore. With the ROH world title win, it shows that the company is secure in making him their new face of the company.

Meltzer also said that Dragon Lee was not happy with his spot in CMLL and he was more concerned with working with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Dragon Lee released his response to the CMLL release.

Gracias sr Paco Alonso por todas las oportunidades por lo visto estoy expulsado del CMLL Bienvenida una nueva etapa de mi vida 👊🏻

Dragon Lee can't believe he gave his body to CMLL, raised their name in other places, and was fired like this. He was not planning on leaving. He thanks Paco Alonso (and no one else mentioned.) — luchablog (@luchablog) September 28, 2019

Here is the biggest problem — CMLL owns the names Rush and Dragon Lee, meaning they might have to change their names.

Both men are working the Ring of Honor TV tapings tonight, so since CMLL released them, there might be a chance to change their names at those tapings for their Ring of Honor characters.

Rush is working as El Toro Blanco for KAOZ, and Dragon Lee might take on the name Toro Rojo.