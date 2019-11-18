CM Punk reveals what to expect when he joins WWE Backstage this week

WWE surprised the wrestling world last week when CM Punk came out at the end of WWE Backstage on Fox Sports 1 and announced that he was back as an analyst for the show.

With that in mind, Punk released a backstage segment showing him preparing for the return while explaining that he was excited to return because he could talk about wrestling, something he said really interested him more than something like commentating.

However, what will he be doing on the show?

CM Punk on his role on WWE Backstage

CM Punk took to Twitter to reveal what he is going to be doing on WWE Backstage and he said one very interesting thing — no one is safe.

“It IS weird trying to catch up on 5+ years of rasslin’, I’m doing what I can. There’s bright spots, mostly women from what I can tell. There’s BAD too. I’m gonna talk about it, and no one is safe. Join us.”

It IS weird trying to catch up on 5+ years of rasslin’, I’m doing what I can. There’s bright spots, mostly women from what I can tell. There’s BAD too. I’m gonna talk about it, and no one is safe. Join us. @ReneeYoungWWE @WWEonFOX @BookerT5x @RealPaigeWWE @VinceMcMahon @TonyKhan — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) November 18, 2019

So, from what his tweet says, he will be talking about WWE and will hold nothing back. From anyone who knows about CM Punk, this is going to be a scary time for WWE.

"Vince must be so happy CM Punk is back on WWE TV" **Punk tags Khan** pic.twitter.com/61fIr0MBBS — Sliced Wrestling (@SlicedWrestling) November 18, 2019

CM Punk did mention some highlights from the last five years of WWE being the women. This means people like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Asuka, the all women’s PPV event, and the first time women were allowed to wrestle in Saudi Arabia.

He also mentioned the “BAD” and that makes many fans excited to see what he might be saying about angles like the Rusev/Lana/Bobby Lashley love triangle angle. Samoa Joe already said he doesn’t see how anyone will get over from this angle and Paige called it bad.

What will CM Punk have to say when he sees this angle?

On a side note, if anyone thought CM Punk would hold back and kiss WWE’s butt, notice that he tagged Vince McMahon in the post, along with AEW president Tony Kahn.

WWE Backstage airs on Tuesday nights on Fox Sports 1 at 11 p.m. EST.