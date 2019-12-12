CM Punk reveals how he would wrap up the Rusev-Lana-Bobby Lashley angle in WWE

Last night, CM Punk was on WWE Backstage for the entire episode as one of the principle panel members and he had some interesting thoughts about some angles on WWE television right now.

First, he said he had no problem whatsoever with the angle where King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler rubbed dog food into Roman Reigns’ face on SmackDown Live last week.

Punk explained that some fans might hate it, but wrestling is full of angles like this where bad guys do strange things to humiliate the babyfaces.

He compared it to the classic Stephen King horror movie Carrie. Punk said that rubbing dog food in Reigns’ face to humiliate him is no dumber than dropping pig’s blood on Carrie White in what he calls one of his favorite movies.

However, he then confounded everyone when he said he would carry out the entire Rusev and Lana divorce angle to WrestleMania.

What CM Punk said was brilliantly comic.

Punk said that Rusev just signed the divorce papers and is ready to move on from Lana when it comes to their partnership in the ring.

CM Punk then said that Bobby Lashley and Lana should disappear together for a while, but then Lashley should come back without her, ready to rid himself of her as well.

Then, Lashley and Rusev can form a dominant tag team that starts to run over the division, aligned by the fact that Lana drove both men to the brink of insanity.

The next step would be for Lana to bring in a new tag team that she managed to get revenge against the men from her past. Then, the twist would be that this new tag team would really start to get frustrated working with Lana and want to escape as well.

At WrestleMania, Rusev and Lashley would battle the new tag team with Lana in a shark cage hanging above the ring. The twist is that the losing team would “win” Lana as their manager.

CM Punk on the Rusev/Lashley match and future booking:

"Lana in a Shark Cage."#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/vPCCL5jh3T — GIF Skull – Feared by Noted Fanfic Author CM Punk (@GIFSkull) December 11, 2019

CM Punk needs to be writing for WWE. He may only be kidding, but that is better than anything they have done in the angle so far.

WWE Backstage airs on Tuesday nights at 11/10c on FS1.