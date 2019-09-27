CM Punk reportedly in discussions to return to WWE television

CM Punk was seen at Fox Studios this week in Los Angeles and PWInsider reports that he was there to talk to Fox officials about working on the FS1 series WWE Backstage, the WWE talk show with host Renee Young.

This comes shortly after CM Punk spoke to fans at Starrcast III in August and said he would talk to Vince McMahon or Triple H if they called him. He said, at the time, he wouldn’t be the one reaching out.

“I wouldn’t not talk to them,” Punk said (via Wrestling Inc). “I’m over it. I’ve been over it for a very long time, it’s in the past. I’m 40 years old and I try to be as zen and wise as I possibly can be.”

While he said that he would have a conversation with anybody, he dodged AEW when they sent out a contract offer to him. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, if CM Punk returns to wrestling, it will only be for WWE.

Now, it should be noted that his meeting was with Fox and not with WWE. Since Fox is producing the new studio show, that is who Punk would deal with. This means if he signs a deal with WWE Backstage to work on the show, he would be working for Fox and not have a new contract with WWE.

Despite that, this would be a step in the right direction if CM Punk eventually wants to step back into the professional wrestling ring and work with WWE again.

CM Punk is also not the only person Fox has been talking to, as they have also reportedly reached out to Taz and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman as well.

WWE Backstage, hosted by Renee Young and Booker T, will premiere on FS1 on Oct. 5.