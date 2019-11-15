CM Punk explains what made him return to WWE

On Tuesday night, CM Punk made his return to WWE television when he came on at the end of WWE Backstage and said he was there to “change the culture.”

The rumors that Punk was coming back to WWE for this analyst show was floating around since he had a screen test and admitted as much to his fans.

However, after he was not there for the premiere, many WWE fans wondered if the deal fell through.

It did not and CM Punk is back on WWE television. FOX Sports released a huge behind-the-scenes video where CM Punk explained why he returned to WWE as he prepared to make his big entrance on Tuesday night.

Why did CM Punk return to WWE?

CM Punk was asked why he chose to take the Fox Sports deal with WWE and he explained that the entire idea excited him.

He mentioned how many fans wanted him to come back and it made him nervous to return because it was a big deal. He also said that the nerves were a good thing since it means he still cares about this opportunity.

“I plan on making this very entertaining,” Punk said.

CM Punk said that when Fox reached out to him, he initially thought it was a commentary gig where he would call wrestling matches. He said that the idea did not excite him at all.

However, Fox then explained their idea to him. They said that he would be an analyst. Fox said that they have A-Rod for baseball and Troy Aikman for football. They wanted CM Punk to be their expert for WWE.

“That interested me very much,” Punk explained. “We did a test run. I didn’t hide from it in the media. Now, here we are.”

Watch the entire behind-the-scenes video of CM Punk preparing for and making his entrance on WWE Backstage in the video below.

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

"I'm not gonna break the internet. I'm gonna break the world." – @CMPunk Watch as @FOXSports followed the 'Voice of the Voiceless' from the hotel to his SHOCKING return on @WWE Backstage. pic.twitter.com/cA8Rs4xlQo — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 15, 2019

WWE Backstage airs on Fox Sports 1 on Tuesdays at 11 p.m. EST.