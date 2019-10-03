CM Punk announces he is officially returning to WWE television

CM Punk is officially coming back to WWE television and admitted it himself.

Punk will be one of the talking heads on the new WWE Backstage show that will be hosted by Renee Young and Booker T. What is great is that Punk said that he gets to be honest because he is working for Fox and not for WWE.

WWE Backstage will air on FS1 and will be similar to shows that follow the NFL and NBA.

An example is something like Inside the NBA, where Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson sit at a table and talk about the NBA.

In this case, it will be Renee Young and Booker T with other notable names — one of which will be CM Punk.

-BREAKING-

I am told @cmpunk to @FS1 as a commentator on WWE is a done deal. #WWEBackstage — Fight Oracle (@fightoracle) October 2, 2019

CM Punk did an interview with Collider Live and admitted to the job with Fox and WWE Backstage.

“My agents just called me, and they’re like, ‘FOX is throwing everything at this because they spent a lot of money on this, and they’re all in and they have to make it work. They (FOX) reached out and want to know if you’re interested,’” Punk said “I think originally, I thought it was like a WWE thing, so I was just like, ‘Well, no.’ But then they said, ‘This is FOX.’”

CM Punk went on to say that when it comes to his job with WWE Backstage, he won’t be dealing with anyone from WWE. He will only answer to Fox.

He also said he is excited to work with Renee Young, who he calls “super, over-the-top nice and friendly.”

The good news is that CM Punk said that he will be honest.

“I’m not going to come in and just dump all over stuff to dump on it.’ Like I said, that’s old Phil,” Punk said. “But if it’s bad … I’m not going to be able to pretend that it’s not anything but bad. So, they want to present it like it’s a real sport and just have a show that recaps stuff. Just like they do with NFL. Just like NHL would do with hockey games and stuff like that. And that’s where we are with that.”

Here is his full interview with Collider.

Sign up now for your Wrestling news alerts!

WWE Backstage will premiere on Tuesday, November 5, on FS1.