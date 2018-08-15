Chris Jericho teases an ‘interesting’ 2019, calls himself a free agent: Will Jericho join Impact Wrestling next year?

Legendary WWE superstar Chris Jericho is the master of manipulating fans on the internet. He loves to stir up things and even spread his own rumors, sometimes false, as well.

That is happening again right now.

Jericho is not in the WWE anymore, although he has made special appearances when called on — most recently at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

However, Jericho does those as one-shot deals and has not been under a WWE contract since late 2017. He is actually currently the IWGP Intercontinental Champion in New Japan Professional Wrestling.

With that said, Jericho posted on Twitter today that 2019 will be interesting and then included a hashtag that reminds fans that he is a free agent.

2019 is gonna be an interesting year…. #FreeAgentJericho — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 15, 2018

This comes one day after a fan on Twitter said that Chris Jericho would never wrestle for another company in North America out of respect for Vince McMahon and would only do so with McMahon’s blessing.

Jericho responded: “Not necessarily.”

This, of course, got a lot of fans excited about the possibilities. Now, the most obvious destination for Chris Jericho outside of the WWE would be Ring of Honor — especially since they are working hand-in-hand with him on his Cruise of Jericho after the WWE rejected the idea.

With Chris Jericho working with names like the Young Bucks, and even teaming with them to battle Kenny Omega, Marty Scurll and Cody Rhodes on his cruise, Ring of Honor seem obvious. This is especially true since ROH has a working relationship with New Japan.

However, fans are still asking about Impact Wrestling — especially since long-time friend Don Callis is part of the booking team. It was Callis that helped bring Jericho to New Japan.

In an interview with Wrestling Perspective podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Impact Wrestling star Petey Williams said that Jericho would not just be a huge addition to the talent roster, but could help them even get on a better television network with a better deal.

With all that said, Chris Jericho is now stirring the pot on social media and 2019 could be a huge year for fans of Y2J.