Chris Jericho says he was letdown by his WWE WrestleMania X-8 match with Triple H

17th March 2019 8:58 PM ET

At WrestleMania X-8, Chris Jericho battled Triple H in the main event of the show and many fans seemed let down by the match.

It wasn’t that it wasn’t a good match — it was — it was just that it followed one of the best WWE matches of all-time — Hulk Hogan vs. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

In a recent interview on Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho knew before WrestleMania X-8 ever started that it would be a letdown to fans due to its positioning as the main event of the show.

“Let’s be honest, a main event in the fact that it was on last, but the main event of the show was Hogan and Rock and I knew it,” Jericho said.

Chris Jericho said that almost everyone wants their match to go on last to send fans home with it in their memories. Jericho said that he was the opposite and was begging not to go on last.

“How do you follow Hogan and Rock?” Jericho asked. “Triple H, and probably rightfully so, was fighting for the title match to be last but we couldn’t follow it. We just couldn’t and you could just see the air go out of the room.”

Jericho said that looking back on the match, he was disappointed in it.

If it went on before the Rock and Hogan match, would it have been better? Remember, Macho Man Randy Savage and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat at WrestleMania III is considered one of the best matches of all-time, but would it have been as well received if it followed Hogan vs. Andre?

Chris Jericho then gave an example. He said that CM Punk was complaining about never working the main event at WrestleMania.

Jericho pointed out that Punk wrestled Undertaker while the streak was still intact and that was a main event match, even if it wasn’t the last on the card. Jericho vs. Triple H went on last at WrestleMania X-8 and he knows that Hogan and Rock was the true main event.