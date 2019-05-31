Chris Jericho reveals when AEW World Championship match will take place, numbers revealed for Double or Nothing PPV

Chris Jericho beat Kenny Omega at AEW Double or Nothing and will now prepare to fight Adam Page for the first AEW World Championship.

Up until now, there was no idea on when this match would take place, but Jericho appeared on Busted Open Radio with Bully Ray and Dave LeGreca to reveal when the match will take place.

The Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page match for the inaugural AEW World Championship will take place at the AEW All Out PPV in August in Chicago.

This will be the second major AEW PPV following Double or Nothing, although there are two smaller streaming events between now and then.

It will also likely be the last major AEW PPV before the weekly AEW TV show premieres on TNT.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that TNT will make their decision very soon on whether AEW will air on Tuesday or Wednesday nights, with the idea now being that Wednesday night is the better option since there will be fewer preemptions (TNT also airs the NBA).

If it is on Tuesdays in prime time, it will compete with a new WWE studio show. If it is on Wednesdays, it will compete with WWE NXT, but since NXT is prerecorded and airs on WWE Network, fans can watch it at any time and it shouldn’t hurt viewership for AEW.

Expectations are high for the weekly AEW TV show. The Double or Nothing event resulted in AEW being the second most-searched term on Google that night, behind only the Toronto Raptors.

There are also reports that the total PPV and streaming buys for Double or Nothing combined for 98,000 buys, which is more than any other wrestling company outside of WWE since ECW and WCW were running shows.

To put that in perspective, that means people spent $4.8 million to watch the show — and that is before there was any television show promoting AEW.