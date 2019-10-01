Chris Jericho reveals his surprise tag team partners for AEW Dynamite premiere

Instead of waiting until the show itself to surprise fans, Chris Jericho announced on Tuesday night who he will team with against Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks on the AEW Dynamite premiere.

Chris Jericho will team with Santana and Ortiz — the former LAX from Impact Wrestling.

Santana and Ortiz made their AEW debuts at All Out when they attacked the Lucha Bros and Young Bucks after their ladder match.

The reason for announcing the partners now is to likely avoid the backlash on Wednesday night. Many fans expected to hear huge names as Jericho’s partners and those who expected it to be the former LAX might have seen the surprise as a disappointment.

Revealing Santana and Ortiz now will keep the possible excitement levels down for that surprise to avoid any disappointment.

Now, the two six-man teams can just focus on the match. It should still be exciting, with Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho continuing their feud while the Young Bucks and the former LAX can show their stuff as well.

Santana and Ortiz joined AEW too late to get into the tag team tournament, but a good showing in this match could propel them into the title picture against whoever wins.

A little something to get you ready for Wednesday… #AEWDynamite show open! Wednesday | 8PM ET | @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/wRIEKG7b7G — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 30, 2019

Here is a look at the other matches on the AEW Dynamite premiere on TNT.

Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara: This is a match Cody Rhodes should win, as he has a title match against Chris Jericho at the next AEW PPV. However, as Cody said, wins and losses matter and if he loses this match, he might end up pulling out of the title opportunity.

AEW Women’s Championship: Nyla Rose vs. Riho: This match will see who will be the first women’s champion. Nyla Rose is the frontrunner, but Riho has pinned her in the past.

Hangman Adam Page vs. PAC: Adam Page and PAC were supposed to wrestle at Double or Nothing but PAC pulled out. After Page lost to Chris Jericho at All Out, the two can now finally fight.

MJF vs. Brandon Cutler: This is a match set up on Being the Elite, where MJF has been relentlessly making fun of Cutler. This is also Cutler’s first AEW singles match.

Jon Moxley will also be on the show, although there is no telling what his role will be.

AEW Dynamite premieres on Wednesday night, Oct. 2, at 8/7c on TNT.