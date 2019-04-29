Chris Jericho reveals AEW television show will start in September on a ‘huge cable company’

Ever since AEW announced they were starting their business at a press conference in January, people have wondered about a television deal for the company and Chris Jericho has the answer.

Smartly, AEW chose to take it slow and do things the right way rather than rush out a product before they had everything in place. Their first event, Double or Nothing, takes place in May and Chris Jericho told Cheddar that their television show will shortly follow.

Jericho then explained why he signed on to join AEW Wrestling.

“[It] consisted of a bunch of guys who have traveled around the world and becoming very good and very popular but not in mainstream America,” Jericho said.

“Combine that with a family that has a lot of money and a lot of passion for wrestling combined with a great TV deal. It was the right move for me knowing I would be doing something I had never done before, starting a company from scratch.”

When asked when he would be getting into the ring, Jericho said that he would be wrestling at Double or Nothing and then in the fall, the new weekly television show would start on “a huge cable company that we will be announcing very soon.”

Jericho also said that this is not meant to be competition for WWE but just an alternative for fans who want to see something different.

The rumors indicate that Time Warner is who AEW is signing with and they will either head to TBS or TNT with a Tuesday night timeslot around the same time that SmackDown Live moves to Fridays on Fox.