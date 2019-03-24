Chris Jericho net worth, best matches, musical career, AEW Wrestling, championships, and more: All you need to know about WWE legend

24th March 2019 7:50 PM ET

Chris Jericho was one of the most popular and smart performers in WWE for two decades. He had the ability to change gimmicks constantly through his career, to help his character remain fresh and exciting and pulled off each personality flawlessly.

Now, Jericho is working for a rival company in AEW Wrestling, signing a monster contract with them and starting what might be the final leg of his impressive career that has spanned almost 30 years.

Here is a look at everything you need to know about Chris Jericho, from his age, height, and weight to his wrestling career, musical career, best matches, net worth, and more.

Chris Jericho real name, age, height and weight, family, tattoos and more

Chris Jericho was born Christopher Keith Irvine on Nov. 9, 1970, in Manhasset, New York. His father was an NHL star named Ted Irvine, who played for the New York Rangers when his son was born.

After his dad retired, the family relocated to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and that is where Jericho was raised. He became a wrestling fan as a child, watching the AWA and Canada’s own Stampede Wrestling as a youngster, a fan of wrestlers like Owen Hart, Ricky Steamboat, and Shawn Michaels.

Jericho graduated from Red River College in Winnipeg with a bachelor’s degree in Creative Communications.

Chris Jericho stands 6 feet tall and weighs 227 pounds.

He originally trained to be a wrestler at the Hart Brothers School of Wrestling, where he developed a friendship with fellow student Lance Storm, someone he worked with extensively early in his career as a tag team called Sudden Impact.

As for Chris Jericho’s family, he married Jessica Lockhart in 2000 and the couple has three children together — a son named Ash (2003) and twin daughters Sierra and Cheyenne (2006).

Chris Jericho also has a number of tattoos.

He has his wife’s name Jessica on his ring finger, an F on the back of his hand representing his rock band Fozzy, and a sleeve on his left arm. This sleeve includes the artwork from Fozzy’s Sin and Bones, a Jack-o’-Lantern, a lake monster and the image of himself.

Chris Jericho WCW

Chris Jericho started off working in the territories as well as internationally. He worked in CMLL in Mexico, Smoky Mountain Wrestling in the United States, and WAR in Japan. From 1995-96, Jericho worked in ECW and became so popular that WCW signed him to a deal.

Jericho became a star in WCW but was never allowed above the cruiserweight division. Despite this, he had some amazing feuds with men like Eddie Guerrero and Dean Malenko as well as a fascinating feud with Bill Goldberg.

He did get a run late with the WCW World Television Championship, beating Stevie Ray and lost it to Konnan. It was during this time that Jericho was denied the actual squash match with Goldberg, causing him to choose to leave WCW for WWE.

Chris Jericho WWE debut

Chris Jericho had one of the best debuts of any wrestler in WWE history. For weeks, there were promos tying into the Y2K fears as the year 2000 closed in and there was a clock counting down to the new millennium.

That clock was for Chris Jericho, who picked up the nickname Y2J in the process. The clock finally ticked down and expired in the middle of a promo by The Rock Dwayne Johnson and that is when Chris Jericho made his WWE debut.

Honestly, debuting against The Rock was the best thing that could have happened to Jericho as it made him an instant star — plus the fans were excited to see him jump from WCW to WWE.

It only took four months for Chris Jericho to win his first title in WWE — the Intercontinental title — and the start to one of the best WWE careers of the new millennium.

Chris Jericho best matches

Chris Jericho has been involved in some of the best WWE matches of all-time and also had a number of huge bouts outside WWE as well. He has been in a ton of memorable matches, and here are five that every fan of Y2J needs to seek out to watch.

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Guerrero (WCW Fall Brawl 1997)

While in WCW, Chris Jericho had some great matches in the cruiserweight division. His most memorable feud was against Dean Malenko, but his best match came against the late Eddie Guerrero. This match opened the show and left a lot to live up to for the rest of the card (which ended with a War Games match).

The two wrestled a 16-minute match full of counters and reversals, the two had the crowd completely invested in the match and proved that, at the time, the WCW cruiserweights were the best in the world. Guerrero won with the Frog Splash in an amazing match.

Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania 2000)

Some of Chris Jericho’s best matches of his career came against the late Chris Benoit. However, the match at WrestleMania 2000 between Jericho, Benoit and Kurt Angle took it to another level. These were three of the best WWE wrestlers of the time based on in-ring skills.

There were two titles on the line here, with the winner of the first fall winning the IC title and the winner of the second fall winning the European title — both of which Angle held coming into the match. This match lasted 13 minutes, with Benoit pinning Jericho for the IC belt and Jericho pinning Benoit for the European title.

Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Michaels (No Mercy 2008)

Shawn Michaels and Chris Jericho had an amazing feud in 2008, with Jericho pointing out the hypocrisy that HBK’s life was based on and HBK proving that he was still one of the best of all-time. Most people look at the WrestleMania XIX match as one of the best WWE matches of all-time, and it is.

However, for Chris Jericho, the ladder match at No Mercy 2008 for the world championship might be more special. There was bad blood here since Jericho accidentally punched Michaels’ wife in the face in the lead-in. Jericho won what was one of his best ladder matches ever.

Chris Jericho vs. CM Punk (Payback 2013)

Chris Jericho calls himself the best in the world at what he does. CM Punk calls himself the best in the world, period. It was a no-brainer that these two guys would feud and when they did, it was great. Much like his match with Shawn Michaels, Jericho tried to prove the straight edged Punk to be a hypocrite but failed this time around.

Instead, they just put on an amazing match in a street fight at Extreme Rules 2012 for the WWE Championship. Punk won the match, but at this point in his career, that was what Jericho was best at — putting over the next generation of stars while looking like a million bucks himself.

Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega (NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12)

Chris Jericho was a free agent after his last WWE contract ended, and while he still returned to WWE on occasion, he decided to sign a deal and return to New Japan. While there, he ended up battling the best wrestler in the world not signed to WWE in Kenny Omega.

The two battled at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 — their version of WrestleMania — and the match exceeded all expectations. It wasn’t even the main event, but the two men battled for Omega’s IWGP US Championship and went 35 minutes in what has to be considered the best match of Jericho’s entire career.

Chris Jericho finishing move and signature moves

Chris Jericho has had three key finishing moves in his professional wrestling career.

In WCW, the Chris Jericho finishing move was the Lionsault. This is a springboard moonsault where Jericho has an opponent lying on the mat, runs and leaps over them, leaps to the second rope and hits the springboard moonsault onto them.

Jericho still uses the lionsault, but it is now just a signature move that he uses to set up his finishing moves.

The second Chris Jericho finishing move, and one that he used early in his WWE career was the submission hold called the Lion Tamer. This was Jericho’s version of the classic submission hold, the Boston Crab. WWE changed the name of the move to the Walls of Jericho.

Finally, the Chris Jericho finishing move that he uses to this day is the Codebreaker. He started using this when he returned to the WWE in 2007. This is a Double Knee Jawbreaker.

Chris Jericho New Japan

Chris Jericho left WWE for New Japan Pro Wrestling. At the time, Jericho said that he would never wrestle anywhere in the United States but WWE but had no problem heading over to Japan to work there.

He made his return in 2017 when he sent a video challenging Kenny Omega to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in Tokyo. Omega accepted and won in an amazing match.

However, it wasn’t a one-time deal, as Jericho remained in NJPW and eventually won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship from Tetsuya Naito at Dominion 6.9. Jericho held the title for almost seven months before losing it back to Naito.

Chris Jericho AEW

Chris Jericho shocked the wrestling world when he showed up at All In in Chicago to attack Kenny Omega after Omega beat Pentagon. It was the first appearance at an American wrestling show outside of WWE over two decades.

This led to a lot of speculation and this year it was confirmed. Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks worked to start up a new wrestling company called All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Chris Jericho was their first major signing — giving him the best contract of his wrestling career.

NBow, with the company’s first show coming this year with Double or Nothing, Chris Jericho has signed to wrestle Kenny Omega in the inaugural show.

Chris Jericho wrestling championships

Chris Jericho is one of the most successful WWE superstars of all-time based on his title collection. As a matter of fact, Jericho has held the WWE Intercontinental Championship more times than any other wrestler in history.

Here is a look at every title Chris Jericho has held in WCW, WWE, ECW and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

WCW Cruiserweight Championship (4 times)

WCW World Television Championship

ECW World Television Championship

WWE Undisputed Championship

WWE World Championship (3 times)

WWE Championship (2 times)

WWE Hardcore Championship

WWE European Championship

WWE United States Championship (2 times)

WWE Intercontinental Championship (9 times)

WWE Tag Championship (with Edge – 2 times)

WWE Tag Championship (with Big Show – 2 times)

WWE Tag Championship (with Chris Benoit)

WWE Tag Championship (with The Rock)

WWE Tag Championship (with Christian)

IWGP Intercontinental Championship

Chris Jericho theme song and video

For most of his WWE career, Chris Jericho had one recognizable theme song and that was “Break the Walls Down.” There were minor differences to the theme through the years, but it mostly kept the same basic theme.

Since leaving WWE, the Chris Jericho theme song changed to one by his own band, Fozzy. The song is “Judas” from the band’s album

Chris Jericho Fozzy

Chris Jericho has a second love that equals his desire to be the best professional wrestler in the world. He loves music, he loves metal and rock and roll, and he took that love and worked to become the lead singer of his own band — Fozzy.

The band started out as a cover band that Jericho once said was the bastard child of Metallica and Journey. After doing just cover songs mostly in the start, Fozzy soon began to work on more original music.

With their third album, All That Remains, Fozzy recorded their own originals. Their fourth album, Chasing the Grail, hit sixth on the U.S. Heatseekers Billboard charts and then Sin and Bones hit number one on that chart and hit 13th on the U.S. Hard Rock charts.

Finally, Do You Wanna Start a War launched Fozzy to huge success, hitting 54th on the Billboard 200 and ninth on the hard rock charts. The single Lights Go Out was the bands first top 40 single.

Judas wasn’t as successful in 2017 as an album, but it did provide the new Chris Jericho theme song with the title track. It also provided the band with three ranking singles on the U.S. Mainstream Rock charts with Judas (5th), Painless (7th) and Burn Me Out (18th).

Jericho also created his own Rock and Wrestling Cruise, which included metal bands performing and wrestling actions for fans of the two forms of entertainment.

As the band gained success, Fozzy was able to move out of small club shows and ended up in giant festivals playing with some of their own heroes such as Iron Maiden.

Chris Jericho books and podcast work

Not only is Chris Jericho one of the best WWE wrestlers of all-time and a true rock and roll musician, but he is also a New York Times bestselling author. He is also the host of a very popular podcast and a radio show on SiriusXM radio.

Chris Jericho bibliography

A Lion’s Tale: Around the World in Spandex (2007)

Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps (2011)

The Best in the World…At What I Have No Idea (2014)

No Is A Four-Letter Word: How I Failed Spelling But Succeeded In Life (2017)

For his music love, Chris Jericho worked for VH1 for some of their countdowns as well as their Best Week Ever and I Love the ’80s shows.

Crazily, he appeared on the Fox show Celebrity Duets in 2006 with Simon Cowell. His duet partners ended up being Lee Ann Womack and Peter Frampton and he was the first eliminated contestant.

In 2013, Jericho started his own podcast called Talk is Jericho. These would interview everyone from rock stars like Bruce Dickinson from Iron Maiden and Paul Stanley from KISS to WWE superstars.

Chris Jericho Dancing with the Stars

Chris Jericho also appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2011.

Jericho teamed on Dancing with the Stars with Cheryl Burke and the two ended up lasting until April 26 with Jericho as the fifth contestant eliminated that season.

Chris Jericho net worth

The Chris Jericho net worth is a reported $18 million.

This is not just from wrestling. While he made a lot of money from WWE through his career, he also has a rock band called Fozzy and has worked as a radio host and also has his own successful podcast.

Add in the merchandise he has sold over the years and the fact that he just signed the biggest contract of his career with AEW wrestling, and it is clear that Jericho’s net worth will keep growing.