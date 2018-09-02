Chris Jericho makes first non-WWE appearance at a United States wrestling show in years

There were a number of shocking moments that took place at All In in Chicago on Saturday night.

The biggest surprise came after New Japan star and IWGP Champion Kenny Omega pinned former Impact Wrestling champion Pentagram Jr.

As Omega sat in the ring celebrating after the win, all the lights in the arena went out. After a short time, they came back on and Omega was still standing there with Pentagram still lying on his back.

However, fans who looked closely noticed that Pentagram was missing a number of tattoos on his arms and it was obvious this was not the same man that Omega just beat.

Pentagram jumped to his feet and attacked Omega before hitting the Codebreaker.

It was Chris Jericho.

Jericho then beat down Omega in the ring and then took a microphone. He told Omega that he would see him on the Jericho Cruise and then left. The Jericho Cruise is a rock and wrestling cruise that Jericho is sponsoring, with metal bands and professional wrestling including Ring of Honor stars. Jericho will wrestle Omega on the show.

Chris Jericho is currently the IWGP Intercontinental Champion and fought Omega recently in New Japan.

So, why was this such a surprise?

Chris Jericho was talking to Inside the Ropes back in June and said that he would not wrestle anywhere in the United States other than for the WWE. He turned down New Japan when they wanted him to wrestle in their show in Long Beach. He also said he turned down All In and said it would take six figures to get him on a show in the United States.

“I always felt like the unwritten rule was that I don’t want to go into the States,” Jericho said. “I felt that would be a real slap in the face to Vince.”

Despite that, Chris Jericho showed up at All In in a surprising moment and attacked Kenny Omega. With that, everything has changed and the future of Y2J suddenly got a lot more exciting.