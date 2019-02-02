Chris Jericho AEW contract ‘stuns’ WWE superstars

Chris Jericho in the WWE. Pic credit: WWE

Chris Jericho said that his AEW contract is the best one he has ever had in his professional wrestling career.

While Jericho has been known for his hyperbole as well as for trolling wrestling fans with his comments, it turns out this time it might be factual.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the word of Jericho’s contract details went around backstage in the WWE and it “stunned” the wrestlers there.

Chris Jericho AEW contract

According to reports, Jericho is not being paid what Brock Lesnar or John Cena are making with the WWE but he is making more than just about anyone else in the WWE right now.

Brock Lesnar is paid approximately $90,000 per television appearance and close to $500,000 per match, according to The Sun. He also gets a reported six-percent take on merchandise sales. The deal is worth about $10 million.

John Cena is paid $8.5 million a year based on his three-year contract and gets a reported $500,000 for main event appearances and five-percent on merchandise sales.

Randy Orton has an upgraded contract that pays him $4.5 million a year, so it sounds like the Chris Jericho contract might be upward of $5 million a year to work for AEW.

This is not that surprising. The Khan family who owns AEW wrestling is worth over $6 billion. Jericho said that a TV deal is in the works and this could finally be the company to really deliver true competition for the WWE.

Dean Ambrose was making over a million a year with the WWE and chose to quit rather than take a big raise there.

If AEW can pay someone like Jericho $5 million or more a year, they can almost surely match Ambrose’s last WWE payday and he has made it clear that he would rather have better creative control than more money in the WWE.

Things are about to get really interesting for the WWE and the world of professional wrestling in general.