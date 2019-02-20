Chris Hemsworth to star as Hulk Hogan in biopic of WWE superstar

Chris Hemsworth showed that he could go toe-to-toe with The Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok and now he gets the chance to prove he can battle as Hulk as well — or at least as Hulk Hogan.

Hemsworth will star in a Netflix original movie directed by Todd Phillips for Netflix. The news comes via THR, where they report that the movie won’t deal with Hogan’s recent controversies and will instead focus on the rise of Hulkamania in the ’80s.

Netflix is releasing the Motley Crue biopic The Dirt in a matter of months, so this looks like something the streaming giant might be getting more into with stars of the past.

Phillips, best known for The Hangover movies, has a DC movie coming later this year also in The Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix. Scott Silver, who wrote the script for The Joker, will co-write the script for the Hulk Hogan movie as well.

Michael Sugar, who won an Oscar for Spotlight, will produce the movie, alongside Phillips, actor Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born), Hemsworth, and Hogan’s close friend and former business partner Eric Bischoff.

Bischoff ran WCW when Hulk Hogan left the WWE, turned evil and changed the wrestling world when he helped form the nWo.

Hulk Hogan started his wrestling career in the ’70s and worked in the AWA before moving on to the WWF and creating Hulkamania. He beat the Iron Sheik for the WWE World Championship and changed the landscape of professional wrestling. In time, he became one of the best WWE wrestlers of all-time.

Behind Hulk Hogan, the WWF grew into the corporation that now rules professional wrestling. It was thanks to Hogan that the first WrestleMania was a success and Vince McMahon used that event to turn a regional promotion into a worldwide success story.

The Netflix Hulk Hogan biopic is only supposed to chronicle the rise of Hulkamania, which means his arrival in the WWE, possibly his work in the movie Rocky III, and the success of WrestleMania. There is no word on if it will delve into the move to WCW and the start of the nWo.