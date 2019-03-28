Charlotte Flair rips into ESPN for segment over WWE women working the main event of WrestleMania 35

28th March 2019 5:07 PM ET

Everyone has been talking about how Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch will work the main event of WrestleMania 35 — the first time in history a female wrestled in the final match of the biggest show of the year. ESPN even invited all three women on to talk about the honor.

However, after watching the segment, Charlotte Flair was not happy and laid into ESPN for how they categorized her.

When they showed Ronda Rousey, they put “1st female inducted into UFC Hall of Fame” under her name and then later “Raw Women’s Champion (WrestleMania match for her belt).”

When they showed Becky Lynch, they put “12th person to compete in WrestleMania main event year after not being on the card” and then “won 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble.”

When they showed Charlotte Flair, they put “Daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.”

Flair was not amused that instead of showing her accolades, ESPN just chose to call her Ric Flair’s daughter. She took to Twitter to call out the sports news network.

“Dear @espn 7x [now 8] WWE Women’s Champion would have been fine. If you need a more detailed list of my accolades, feel free to reference last year’s Body Issue or one of the many articles about me on your website.”

This is very similar to an incident that happened last month when a headline claimed that “Stephen King and his wife donate $1.25M to New England Historic Genealogical Society.”

King responded that it was his wife — Tabitha King — who made the decision to donate the money. He was disappointed that the publication did not refer to her by her name, but simply by “Stephen King’s wife.”

Dear Editors (married to a wife or a husband): In recent media coverage of a gift that my husband (ironic usage) and I made to the New England Historical and Genealogical Society, we became Stephen King and his wife.

Wife is a relationship or status. It is not an identity. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 28, 2019

For Charlotte Flair, it is even worse. Charlotte has done more over the past few years than her dad but still finds herself compared to him constantly.

On a segment where ESPN was touting the evolution of female athletes, to identify Charlotte Flair as just a Hall of Famers daughter was ingenious and insulting. Charlotte made sure to call them out on it.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network.