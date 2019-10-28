Catalina Garcia: Who is Sin Cara’s new ringside manager Carolina from WWE Raw?

During the Oct. 28 episode of WWE Raw, Sin Cara evened the odds with Andrade in his rematch. The masked WWE star brought a masked female NXT star to the ring with him.

She debuted under the name “Carolina” but her real name is Catalina Garcia. So who is Sin Cara’s new manager from WWE Raw exactly?

Catalina Garcia aka “Carolina” debuts on RAW

The Oct. 28 episode of WWE Raw brought the official debut for Carolina as a masked superstar who accompanied Sin Cara to the ring for his match versus Andrade. Her role was to provide an equalizer at ringside to deal with Andrade’s valet Zelina Vega.

Sin Cara introduced her backstage when he was interviewed by Charly Caruso. Ahead of her debut, Carolina put Zelina Vega on notice with some remarks in Spanish.

Here’s a look at a GIF video image that WWE posted to Twitter of Sin Cara and Carolina on stage.

Unfortunately in his rematch from last week, Sin Cara was on the losing side against Andrade. Still, he may have some backup for the future. Carolina could also become a promising star on the NXT women’s roster.

Who is Catalina Garcia aka Carolina?

So who is the NXT superstar billed as Carolina on her WWE Raw debut? It’s Catalina Garcia, who previously was part of the independent wrestling scene in Chile. During that time in her career, she went by “La Diva del Ring” which translates loosely to “Diva of the Ring.”

Here’s a look at Garcia upon her arrival as part of her class of WWE NXT signees.

Per Last Word on Pro Wrestling, Catalina signed on with WWE NXT back in August and began her training with the Performance Center. She had yet to officially debut on live WWE television but competed at several NXT in-ring live events with her first one coming back in September.

She’s had just three matches in NXT, with most of those involving another recent NXT signee Santana Garrett.

Here’s a look at Catalina Garcia’s NXT ring entrance when she was in Florida.

According to WWE’s Performance Center Class announcement about her:

“Garcia has competed in Chilean promotions 5 Luchas – Clandestino and MAX Lucha Libre, as well as the Santiago-based Revolución Lucha Libre, where she is a two-time women’s champion.”

WWE seems to be impressed with her as a talent and certainly enough to give her a huge opportunity early on. They’ve seemingly rebranded her already under a new name and masked Lucha female competitor theme.

Weeks ago, Garcia posted an image to Instagram of herself posing next to Triple H and commented in Spanish how her childhood dream was finally realized. Now she’s already made her debut on Raw, something many other top names within the NXT women’s division have yet to do officially.

Not much more has been revealed about the Chilean wrestling star just yet. However, after Monday’s episode of Raw it’s clear the rest of the women’s division within WWE’s Raw, SmackDown, and NXT rosters should begin scouting for her as an opponent.

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Check out more photos and videos from Catalina Garcia on her official Facebook fan page and official Instagram page.