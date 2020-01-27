Brock Lesnar ties most eliminations in a Royal Rumble record just before he’s eliminated

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view delivered plenty of entertaining surprises and a lot of eliminations, thanks to one superstar in the men’s match.

A number of those for the men’s match came courtesy of The Beast Brock Lesnar. He’d enter the match at first overall and show that he wasn’t messing around, ultimately tying the record for most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble match.

Brock Lesnar enters Royal Rumble first, sets standard

He announced weeks ago that he would enter first overall for the match, and that was true. Lesnar arrived for the match first and awaited his opponent. That honor, or unfortunate situation, went to Elias.

The guitar-strumming superstar wouldn’t last long and even took a guitar shot to the back before Brock tossed him over the top rope.

Brock would get a short break before his next opponent Erick Rowan arrived. He would try his best and fail as Lensar eliminated him.

Read More Braun Strowman update: WWE reports suspected ruptured spleen injury after Braun was hurt on RAW

That became the case for Robert Roode and John Morrison, who Lesnar also made quick work of. It wasn’t until Kofi Kingston and Rey Mysterio arrived that they were able to start teaming up.

Big E also arrived to give some help. Lesnar would eventually overcome the numbers and start tossing those three out.

He’d continue his impressive stay in the Rumble. Lesnar got rid of Cesaro and then duped his former wrestling pal Shelton Benjamin. He’d go on to throw Shinsuke Nakamura out at No. 10 and the surprising entrant MVP at No. 11, both in quick fashion.

A fun segment arrived as Keith Lee and Brock met for the first time in the ring. Lee got in some great offense on The Beast and eventually got help as big man Braun Strowman arrived.

Unfortunately, those two would get into a battle in the ring and close to the ropes. Lesnar took advantage by dumping them out together.

Shortly after, Drew McIntyre arrived and shocked the fans watching in the arena and around the world.

Drew delivered some offense including a huge Claymore Kick, sending Brock over the top rope and officially eliminating him after Ricochet, who was also in the match, kicked Lesnar in the groin.

Drew McIntyre eliminates Brock Lesnar! A Star is Born at the #RoyalRumble!! pic.twitter.com/DF0crsgz4s — Main Event Radio (@maineventradio) January 27, 2020

Brock ties most eliminations in a Royal Rumble record

Lesnar ties the record set by Braun Strowman, which the Monster Among Men achieved at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. Roman Reigns had the most eliminations at a Royal Rumble pay-per-view prior to that, with 12 total in 2014.

Many people will point towards Reigns’ 2014 record as the one to look at since there were a lot more competitors involved in the Greatest Royal Rumble and it isn’t the same as the huge WWE pay-per-view.

Nonetheless, both Braun and Brock have been impressive during their time in the recent matches.

When the match concluded, it was Drew McIntyre who managed to outlast the rest of the field. He’d delivered a huge Claymore on Roman Reigns and then toss him out becoming the 2020 Royal Rumble match-winner. Is a showdown with Brock coming next?

Drew McIntyre eliminated Brock Lesnar AND won the #RoyalRumble! What a moment! pic.twitter.com/1RWO9aoW5E — NoDQ.com: WWE Royal Rumble 2020 news #RoyalRumble (@nodqdotcom) January 27, 2020

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 was shown on Sunday, January 26 on WWE Network.