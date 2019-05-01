Brock Lesnar shockingly announces his retirement from UFC

When Brock Lesnar lost his WWE Universal Championship to Roman Reigns last year, he was going to head back to UFC to fight again. After Reigns leukemia diagnosis, Lesnar stuck around WWE.

When Lesnar lost his title to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35, he was expected to make that long-awaited return to battle Daniel Cormier in UFC but that won’t happen now.

MMA Fighting has reported that Brock Lesnar has announced he is retiring from UFC.

“Brock Lesnar told me he’s done,” UFC president Dana White told ESPN. “He’s retiring.”

This is surprising news as Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier was supposed to be a huge main event with Cormier seeming excited that Lesnar was going to return to UFC.

Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier even had a confrontation at UFC 226 last year to tease their fight.

However, after Lesnar lost his WWE Universal title to Seth Rollins and hinted at the return, White said he couldn’t get in touch with the former UFC Champion. White said he was making other plans.

It seems White and Lesnar spoke and the big man has decided to retire from MMA fighting at the age of 41. In his MMA career, Lesnar finished with a 5-3 record (1 NC) and won the UFC Heavyweight title, which he successfully defended twice.

Fans will next see Brock Lesnar at the WWE event in Saudi Arabia in June.