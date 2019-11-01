Brock Lesnar quits WWE SmackDown following Crown Jewel attack by Rey Mysterio

At WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, Brock Lesnar made his UFC rival Cain Velasquez tap out. However, after the match, Rey Mysterio attacked Lesnar.

Mysterio brought a chair into the ring and then beat the hell out of Lesnar, causing Brock to run for the hills.

Brock Lesnar quits WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar came out to the ring to open SmackDown on FOX and showed the entire match where Lesnar beat Velasquez by submission.

However, after this, Heyman said that Lesnar was pissed because he had a chance for revenge but then his celebration was short-lived.

Heyman showed the footage of Mysterio beating the hell out of Lesnar with a chair.

Heyman said that Lesnar was angry and wanted Mysterio. However, Heyman said that Vince McMahon said that it won’t happen because Mysterio is exclusive to Monday Night Raw and USA Network and Lesnar is exclusive to SmackDown and FOX.

Heyman then said that, for this reason, Lesnar quit SmackDown and was heading to Monday Night Raw on USA Network for revenge.

The two then left with no music.

The real reason Brock Lesnar quit SmackDown

Later on Crown Jewel, The Fiend Bray Wyatt beat Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship.

This meant that both world titles were now on SmackDown on FOX. Since one of the titles has to be on USA Network and Monday Night Raw, this allows the WWE Championship to move to Raw and will let Wyatt keep his title on SmackDown Live.

This sets an interesting precedent if a wrestler is allowed to just quit a brand, meaning they must not be under contract. This also means that a wrestler can take his title and leave.

Renee Young then said that a wrestler can’t just quit, and this was shown when Triple H and Shawn Michaels watched the two leave the building.

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

WWE SmackDown airs on Fox on Friday nights at 8/c.