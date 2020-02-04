Brock Lesnar opponent decided for WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, fans learned which superstar will get to face The Beast Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia this month. A triple-threat match took place as the main event for the show and yielded a surprising, but worthy competitor.

Here are more details on that match and exactly who will try to shut down The Beast at WWE Super ShowDown.

Ricochet, Seth Rollins, and Lashley compete for an opportunity

In the WWE Raw main event, a triple threat took place featuring Ricochet, Seth Rollins, and Lashley.

The winner would get to face Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia later this month. Rollins had help as AOP and Buddy Murphy were there to try to interfere.

However, the Viking Raiders and Kevin Owen came out to chase them all off. WWE shared footage of that moment as chaos broke out during the Raw main event.

Once the ringside problems were cleared up, it allowed Ricochet the perfect opportunity to hit a 630 and collect a pin on Bobby Lashley.

Post-match, Brock Lesnar greeted his opponent with an F5 to let him know just who he’s facing at Super ShowDown.

Huge opportunity for Ricochet in Saudi Arabia

Ricochet is a former NXT North American Champion and captured the WWE United States Championship after moving to the main roster. However, his match against Brock Lesnar could bring him his biggest win yet as the WWE Championship will be on the line.

That would be a major feat for the much smaller star in what will be a David vs. Goliath battle at Super ShowDown. It’d be a major surprise if Ricochet won the match. It seems like it has a very slim chance of happening due to when and where this pay-per-view is taking place.

However, WWE has also shown some surprises from time to time such as wrestlers winning titles at live WWE events that aren’t televised.

That said, Drew McIntyre won the 2020 Royal Rumble. On last week’s episode of Raw, McIntyre announced his intention to face Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WWE’s WrestleMania 36.

A Ricochet win over Lesnar for the title could throw a major curveball for that plan, though, so stay tuned to see if WWE has something in store.

WWE Super ShowDown takes place on Thursday, February 27, with live coverage on WWE Network.