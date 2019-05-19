Brock Lesnar makes shocking return at WWE Money in the Bank

In the most shocking turn of events at a very good Money in the Bank PPV event, Brock Lesnar made his return to the company.

Most people assumed that Lesnar was finished for now with WWE after losing his Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35.

While he was booked for the upcoming Supershow in Saudi Arabia, that looked to be a one-time affair, as Goldberg and Undertaker are also competing there.

It looks like there is more to it than that.

The men’s Money in the Bank ladder match was underway on Sunday night but they were one man short. Someone took out Sami Zayn earlier in the show and everyone thought it was Braun Strowman.

However, the guilty party was revealed later when Mustafa Ali looked like he might shock the world and grab the briefcase only for Brock Lesnar’s music to start and he ran to the ring full-speed.

Lesnar knocked Ali off the ladder, climbed up and grabbed the briefcase. It appeared that he was the replacement eighth member of the match replacing Sami Zayn.

As all seven other wrestlers laid around the ring, beaten up from their very impressive match, Lesnar sat on top of the ladder and laughed at them all. He simply said “too bad baby, just too bad” and held the briefcase he just won.

Brock Lesnar told UFC that he was retiring from MMA for good and chose not to take on another fight, signing a new deal for a WWE return instead.

Ringside News reveals he is expected to work SummerSlam, and he will likely either beat Seth Rollins for the Universal title in Saudi Arabia and then defend it there or keep fans waiting and cash in there.

However, there is another thought process here. Forbes reports that Brock Lesnar is advertised for future matches as a SmackDown Live superstar. Could he take the title off Kofi Kingston instead?