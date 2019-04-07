Brock Lesnar going back to UFC following WrestleMania 35 loss: What happened after Lesnar lost to Seth Rollins?

Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins were one of the options for the main event of WrestleMania 35 but WWE chose to go with the women instead.

As a result, after Hulk Hogan and Alexa Bliss opened the show by welcoming the crowd, Paul Heyman came out and stormed down to the ring.

Heyman informed the crowd that if they were not on last they would fight first and get on their jet to fly to Las Vegas where they are ultimately respected.

The word choice did not go unnoticed.

When Seth Rollins came out, Brock attacked instantly and beat him horribly. Then, when the bell finally rang, it was time for Brock to get the win.

However, after a referee was knocked down, Rollins hit a low blow and then hit three Stomps to pin Lesnar and win the Universal Championship.

What happened after Brock Lesnar match?

After Seth Rollins won and went to the top of the ramp to celebrate with the crowd. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar started to sit up and looked up as Rollins as Paul Heyman knelt beside him.

Then the cameras cut out and went to an ad.

At this time, Paul Heyman spoke comforting words to Brock Lesnar.

When Lesnar stood up, he got a standing ovation from the crowd as they likely knew he was leaving WWE, according to Express UK. Then, the two men walked to the back together.

Is Brock Lesnar going back to UFC?

This is likely it for Brock Lesnar and WWE for a while. With the automatic rematch clause gone, WWE has an out on Lesnar getting the rematch.

It is time for Lesnar to return to UFC.

UFC reportedly looking to book Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar in August (@Mckeever89) https://t.co/ZxUexcSnef — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 4, 2019

CBS Sports indicates that this loss opens up the path for Brock Lesnar to head back to UFC where he looks to battle reigning heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier this August.

According to Yahoo Sports, Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier is looking to headline UFC 241 on Aug. 17.