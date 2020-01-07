Brock Lesnar enters the Royal Rumble match as the first entrant

In a shocking move, Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar came out to open WWE Monday Night Raw and made a huge announcement.

Heyman asked who on Raw deserved a chance to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at the 2021 Royal Rumble. Heyman then revealed that no one was deserving of the title shot.

This meant that Paul Heyman had a huge announcement to make as they will make history this year at the Royal Rumble.

Brock Lesnar will not defend his championship at the Royal Rumble. Instead, Lesnar will enter the Royal Rumble itself and anyone who wants a chance to beat the champion will get a chance in that match.

Heyman then added one more huge announcement to the match. Brock Lesnar would enter as the first entrant in the Royal Rumble.

This isn’t the first time that a champion entered the Royal Rumble, as Roman Reigns did so as the WWE Champion. However, that match was for his title and this time it is not for the Universal title. Reigns lost when Triple H returned and eliminated him.

It isn’t the first time that a man entered first and then won, as Shawn Michaels did it before. There was also the iconic Royal Rumble moment when Ric Flair came in and won the event, leaving as the WWE world champion.

However, it is the first time that a champion entered himself into the Royal Rumble and offered to come out first — even without the title on the line.

It is also unusual for Brock Lesnar to fight in the Royal Rumble match itself.

In 2003, Brock Lesnar had to beat Big Show to get into the match and he won. Lesnar won the Royal Rumble when Batista interfered due to an ongoing feud with Undertaker, who was one of the final two.

That was Lesnar’s only Royal Rumble win as part of his amazing rookie year.

In 2004, Brock Lesnar was the champion and defended his title against Hardcore Holly. He wasn’t in another Royal Rumble PPV until 2014 when he beat up Mark Henry.

In 2015, Brock Lesnar beat John Cena and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match. In 2016, Lesnar was back in the Royal Rumble match itself but the Wyatt Family ganged up and eliminated him.

In 2017, Brock Lesnar was the 26th entrant and Goldberg eliminated him quickly. In 2018, Lesnar beat Braun Strowman and Kane in a triple threat match and then in 2019, he beat Finn Balor. He didn’t compete in 2020.

That means the 2021 Royal Rumble will be the fourth time that Brock Lesnar has worked the actual match, losing the last three attempts.

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Jan. 24 on WWE Network.