Brock Lesnar coming to SmackDown on Fox: When was the last time Lesnar wrestled on free WWE TV?

In a shocking moment, Brock Lesnar made his return to SmackDown Live for the first time in over a decade and WWE set up an event that has not been seen in 15 years.

Brock Lesnar came out and challenged Kofi Kingston to a match and the WWE Champion accepted.

Brock Lesnar returns to SmackDown

The New Day competed on SmackDown Live in one of the show’s final episodes on USA Network before they move to Fox on October 4.

After New Day beat The Revival and Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar’s music started. Lesnar and Paul Heyman came to the ring together and then Heyman issued the challenge.

Brock Lesnar doesn’t want a title match at Hell in a Cell in October. He wants a match at the SmackDown on Fox premiere episode on October 4.

Kofi Kingston took the microphone and said that he promised when he won the title at WrestleMania that he would be a fighting champion. As a result, Kofi said that he accepted the challenge.

Brock Lesnar walked over to shake hands with Kofi Kingston, but it was a trap, as he lifted Kingston into the air and dropped him with the F5.

Now, Brock Lesnar will wrestle on a non-PPV event for the first time in a very long time.

When was the last time Brock Lesnar wrestled on SmackDown?

Not only has Brock Lesnar only competed on pay-per-view events since his return, but he hasn’t been on SmackDown Live in a very long time.

The last time that Brock Lesnar wrestled on Monday Night Raw was on July 22, 2002. That was 17 years ago, so the match on SmackDown on Fox in October is a very rare event.

That match on Raw was against Tommy Dreamer.

This was Brock Lesnar's last RAW match (2002)

This was Brock Lesnar's last RAW match (2002)

The last time Brock Lesnar wrestled on Monday Night Raw, there was no such thing as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, or the iPhone.

Following that match, Brock Lesnar went on to beat The Rock for the WWE world title and then moved over to SmackDown in the draft.

The last time that Brock Lesnar wrestled on SmackDown Live and his last match on free television was on March 2, 2004, when he beat Hardcore Holly. 12 days later, Lesnar lost to Bill Goldberg and left WWE.

That means SmackDown on Fox on October 5 will be the first time in over 15 years that Brock Lesnar wrestled on free television.

SmackDown Live moves to Fox on October 5 at 8/7c.