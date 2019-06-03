Brock Lesnar claims he will compete on WWE Monday Night Raw this week

The last time Brock Lesnar wrestled a match on WWE Monday Night Raw was in 2002.

While Lesnar has been the top champion for the Raw brand for a few years now, he has never once wrestled on the television show since returning to WWE from the UFC.

The last time that Brock Lesnar wrestled on Monday Night Raw, there was no such thing as YouTube (created in 2005), Facebook (created in 2004) or Twitter (created in 2006). There was no such thing as an iPhone (launched in 2007). John Cena was still a rookie.

Five years after Brock Lesnar wrestled his last match on Monday Night Raw, Donald Trump was a WWE performer at WrestleMania 23 and no one believed he would ever be President of the United States.

Now, WWE.com reports that Paul Heyman revealed Brock Lesnar will cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase tonight on Monday Night Raw against Seth Rollins.

If this is an actual match and not just Paul Heyman bluffing, Brock Lesnar will wrestle on Raw for the first time since he beat Tommy Dreamer in 2002 in a Singapore Cane Match.

Brock Lesnar did have more TV matches after that, although they were on the SmackDown Live brand. His final TV match for WWE came on March 2, 2004, when he beat Hardcore Holly (via Cagematch).

Since that time, the only times Lesnar appeared on WWE television was to promote an upcoming PPV match.