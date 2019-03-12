Brie Bella officially announces retirement from WWE

After making her big comeback to WWE last year, it looks like Brie Bella is finally ready to call it a career.

The announcement came on the most recent episode of Total Bellas. The decision came after Evolution last year, but the WWE Superstar kept it quiet to reveal when the episode aired.

Of course, even though the show was pre-recorded, the Bella Twins pretended it was news to them. Nikki Bella said that she thought they would decide on retirement together but Daniel Bryan and Birdie are now Brie’s first priority when it comes to her family.

Well thank you Mrs Brie Bella for that bomb drop! 🙄N #TotalBellas — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 11, 2019

The reason for Brie Bella to hang up her tights is simple. She wants to have another baby and continue to build a family with husband Daniel Bryan.

“I know a couple months ago I told you I wasn’t ready for baby number two because I have a lot on my plate,” Brie told Bryan during the episode. “But I’ve been thinking about it a lot and I think the comeback really made me realize that I am actually ready. And I do want Birdie and our next baby to be close in age.”

Brie Bella made a huge WWE return after having their first child, Birdie. She competed in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, teamed with Daniel Bryan against Miz and Maryse at Hell in a Cell, then turned heel and helped Nikki Bella in her battle with Ronda Rousey at Evolution.

Brie Bella was also in a number of multi-person matches against The Riott Squad.

“I decided that after [WWE] Evolution, I’m gonna be fully retired,” Brie said. “I love WWE, but the one thing I learned is that I can’t do everything.”