Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart shows up at AEW Double or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling took some time after the Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes bloodbath to introduce the new AEW World Championship.

Jack Whitehall came out and said it was time to introduce the new AEW World Championship belt and he brought out a special name to show it to the fans.

Bret “The Hitman” Hart is who AEW hired to come out and said he was honored to be the man who introduced the “beautiful” title belt.

Hart then brought out Hangman Adam Page before he showed off the new AEW Championship belt since Page will be one of the men fighting for the title.

Adam Page gets pyro!

MJF came out and started talking smack to Adam Page. He tried to leave but was blocked by Jungle Boy and Jimmy Havoc. The two then beat the hell out of MJF and dragged him out of the arena.

MJF even mocked Bret Hart’s catchphrase, which seemed to amuse Hart somewhat.

Then, Bret Hart pulled out the AEW World Championship and showed it to the crowd. Adam Page stared at the title and it is clear that he has one goal in mind.

Adam Page will fight against the winner of the Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega fight in the future for the title.