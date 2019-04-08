Bret Hart responds to WWE Hall of Fame attacker and tells fans what he wants them to remember

When Bret “The Hitman” Hart was delivering his WWE Hall of Fame speech with his niece Natalya and was talking about the Hart Foundation tag team and his late brother-in-law Jim Neidhart, a man attacked him.

Hart was tackled to the ground and a number of men saved him from the attack before the attacker was arrested.

After taking a day to think over the situation, Bret Hart took to Instagram to discuss the attack, update fans on his condition, and tell people what he hopes they will remember from the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Hart said, first and foremost, that he was not injured. Hart did go to the hospital that evening due to hip pain, but the good news is that there were no actual injuries sustained in the attack.

Bret Hart then said that the one thing that he wants people to remember about the WWE Hall of Fame is not the attacker, but the fact that he did not let it stop him from honoring his friend Jim Neidhart.

“If there’s one thing I want everyone to take away from the Hall of Fame ceremony is not so much what happened, but how I wasn’t going to let anything stop me from completing my tribute to my best friend and our team.”

He also said that he was happy to be there for Natalya and Beth Phoenix’s WrestleMania moment the next night.

As for the man who attacked Bret Hart at the WWE Hall of Fame, he is still in jail. According to PWInsider, his bail is set at $750 and he reportedly has no one to pay it for him. He is set for a hearing at the end of this week.