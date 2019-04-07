Bret Hart injury update: WWE Hall of Fame star had to visit hospital after fan attack last night

While Bret “The Hitman” Hart was delivering his WWE Hall of Fame speech last night as part of the Hart Foundation and was talking about his late tag team partner Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, a man rushed the stage and attacked him.

Luckily, Shane McMahon, Travis Browne (Ronda Rousey’s MMA husband) and Harry Smith (Hart’s nephew) rushed the stage and saved Hart.

However, before they could help him, the man had tackled Hart to the ground.

The Wrestling Observer reported that Bret Hart had to visit a hospital after the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony due to hip discomfort following the fall. Remember, Hart is a stroke and cancer survivor and is 61 years old.

The good news is that there does not seem to be any serious injuries suffered by Hart.

On the other hand, the attacker can’t feel very good today. After saving Hart, Browne landed some punches as the man resisted their attempts to subdue him.

Here's the full exchange of the fan attacking Bret Hart. Travis Browne (Rousey's husband and former UFC fighter) and the New Day both reacted very quickly and deserve a lot of praise. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/T0fzLq5grz — Chris Toplack (@christoplack) April 7, 2019

Zach Madsen was arrested after the attack and was arraigned in a Brooklyn court today. The charges are two counts of 3rd-degree assault, one count of criminal trespassing and a count of violation of local law.

.@BretHart attacker at the #WWEHOF, Zachary Madsen, has two other arrests in the past several months. Madsen is being charged today with two counts of 3rd degree assault, one count of criminal trespassing and one count of violation of local law. https://t.co/WVnJ00KmAR pic.twitter.com/w4pkpqCzT4 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 7, 2019

WWE released a statement about the attack:

“An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring. The individual has been turned over to the proper authorities.”

This isn’t the first time that Zach Madsen has been arrested.

He was arrested in December 2018 for violation of a protection order and then was arrested in January of this year for stalking.