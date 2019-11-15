Bray Wyatt reveals new WWE Universal Championship title belt

Bray Wyatt had a special Firefly Funhouse on SmackDown and Fox and made a huge reveal.

Wyatt was in his Firefly Fun House with his WWE Universal Championship on the table that he had won from Seth Rollins.

One thing that people have noted is that SmackDown is the blue brand and the Universal title was red. Raw is the red brand.

Bray Wyatt touched on this as well. Wyatt said that there was something wrong with his title.

He then spun in a circle (like old school Wonder Woman) and turned into a magician. He then used his magic wand and transformed the title into a new blue version of the Universal Championship.

Check out the segment below.

Following this, Bray Wyatt moved on to his next feud.

It started last week when Sami Zayn was still trying to convince Daniel Bryan to join up with him and Shinsuke Nakamura, only to run when The Fiend (Wyatt’s evil alter ego) showed up.

At that time, the Fiend locked in the Mandible Claw onto Daniel Bryan and knocked him out.

On the Firefly Fun House this week, Bray Wyatt mentioned that tonight, on Miz TV, Daniel Bryan was the special guest. Wyatt said that he would be watching and he is pretty sure that The Fiend will be watching as well.

This isn’t the first time that Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt feuded. Back when the Wyatt Family was still together, Wyatt tried to get Bryan to join his family and succeeded for a short time before Bryan cleared his head and turned babyface again.

It is ironic that the new Bray Wyatt feud with Daniel Bryan is taking place at the same time that another burgeoning faction is trying to get Bryan to join up with them.

For now, expect Daniel Bryan to be the next challenger for Bray Wyatt and his new blue WWE Universal Championship.

WWE SmackDown airs on Fox on Friday nights at 8/7c.