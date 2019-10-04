Bray Wyatt mask for sale: Where to get The Fiend’s replica WWE mask

With the debut of WWE’s SmackDown on FOX came plenty of highlight moments. That included an appearance by Bray Wyatt with his Firefly Funhouse segment to rattle Seth Rollins before a match. Later, Wyatt would attack Rollins on stage as The Fiend after shutting the lights out.

Ahead of the upcoming Halloween holiday, WWE fans are probably looking to find a Bray Wyatt mask for sale representing The Fiend. Here are details on where to get them.

Bray Wyatt is WWE’s The Fiend

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE months ago with a reinvented persona. He first began appearing in Firefly Fun House segments in April, showing off a wacky new personality along with different puppet characters. Wyatt mocked different aspects of WWE, including Vince McMahon, during the segments. Eventually, he’d unleash his new look as The Fiend, wearing a scary mask and different outfit.

Bray Wyatt brought his Firefly Fun House and The Fiend to the debut episode of SmackDown on FOX on October 4. In his segment, he showed Seth Rollins what to expect when they meet up at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view match for the WWE Universal Championship. Later on, The Fiend would attack Rollins to put him down, taking Rollins away from his match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Where is the Bray Wyatt The Fiend mask for sale?

Plenty of fans will be trying to find a Bray Wyatt mask for sale, especially for Halloween 2019 trick-or-treating or events. Many other fans will just want the mask to wear to WWE events or for their collection of memorabilia.

Luckily, WWE is selling a replica mask and a plastic mask via the WWE Shop for Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend character. In addition, they’ve got the various puppets shown on the Firefly Fun House for sale and shirts representing Wyatt’s Fiend. You can see the latest selection of items here.

Some may want to go a different route for the mask, though. They get more expensive for other replicas but may provide a better look. They’re available at Etsy here, or also through the eBay website here. Keep in mind that these go for $76 to $90 each.

Most likely, this will be among the popular costumes that are seen out and about this Halloween, so be on full alert for more than a few versions of The Fiend to be roaming around!