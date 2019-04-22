Bray Wyatt makes his WWE Monday Night Raw return and Twitter explodes

Bray Wyatt made his WWE Monday Night Raw return tonight and it was through a very bizarre promo.

Fans seemed slightly excited about the return of Bray Wyatt when a recent photo hit online that showed him to be in phenomenal shape.

Not sure where this photo is from, but Bray Wyatt looks to be in outstanding shape these days. pic.twitter.com/Vr9p0Zt7q2 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 22, 2019

Wyatt looks great in that photo, especially considering his size when he was last seen in WWE as a tag team champion alongside Matt Hardy.

There have been some promos leading up to this week with strange puppets and most people believed it was hinting at the return of Bray Wyatt and that turned out to be exactly true.

While Wyatt has not shown up in person yet on Monday Night Raw, he did get his own promo to showcase his return to action.

With that said, here is a look at the new Bray Wyatt.

If you thought the new Bray Wyatt was … strange … you are not alone.

Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to the Bray Wyatt kid’s show promo.

Bray Wyatt is essentially a sinister Mr. Rogers. — Knockdown Media (@Knockdown_Media) April 23, 2019

#RAW what in the world was that Bray Wyatt promo… …and why did I love it so much. It’s like Pee-wee Herman meets Freddy Kruger. Ah that’s why I love it! — W. D. Prescott (@wdprescott) April 23, 2019

Before you shit on the new Bray Wyatt gimmick…..Think of it like a caterpillar who has to evolve into a butterfly…..a very evil butterfly #RAW — Wrestling Memes (@WrestlingMemes) April 23, 2019

I said Bray Wyatt needed a reboot. Never imagine it would be as a Satanic kid show host. — Bad News Brown's Baadasssss Song (@5Deuce4Tre7) April 23, 2019

New Bray Wyatt schtick??? pic.twitter.com/iMVJe4VwIR — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorHD) April 23, 2019

Yes, there are a lot of people who saw the promo and hated every second of it, but the important thing to remember is that this is leading to something.

With the Bray Wyatt return promo … there is no telling what that will be.

