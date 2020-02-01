Braun Strowman wins his first WWE singles title on Friday Night SmackDown

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Braun Strowman debuted in WWE in 2015 as part of the Wyatt Family. Since that time, Strowman has become a massive star in WWE, but there is one thing he has never done.

Believe it or not, the 6-foot-8-inch, 385-pound Strowman had never won a singles title in WWE. That fact is now a thing of history.

On WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Jan. 31, Braun Strowman beat Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship.

Strowman wins WWE Intercontinental Championship

The match for the Intercontinental Championship took place on WWE Friday Night SmackDown and saw Shinsuke Nakamura defending his title against Braun Strowman.

The best thing about this feud is that Nakamura refused to show fear of Strowman, despite giving up so much weight. However, on Friday night, it wasn’t enough.

Nakamura’s manager Sami Zayn was at ringside with him, along with Cesaro. The two men kept interfering but it ended up backfiring on him.

Sami Zayn ran up to the ring apron and took the padded cover off the top turnbuckle, exposing the steel bindings. When Nakamura tried to slam Strowman’s head into it, Braun reversed things and sent Nakamura into it headfirst.

That took Nakamura out of the match, and Strowman picked him up and powerslammed him to win the title.

Yes, the end was controversial since Strowman needed a steel ring post to win, but it was karma for the cheating Sami Zayn.

Braun Strowman as a champion

It seems almost hard to believe that Braun Strowman, a man of his size that has a fantastic win-loss record, had never won a singles title.

Braun Strowman was undefeated in 2016 and 2017 until he lost to Roman Reigns, and later to Brock Lesnar. The Lesnar loss was for the Universal Championship, and it was just one of a few times that Strowman couldn’t win the big one.

Braun Strowman did win the WWE tag team titles with a young child at WrestleMania 34 by beating Cesaro and Sheamus. He won them again later with Seth Rollins, as they beat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Later, Seth Rollins beat Braun Strowman in another WWE Universal Championship title match.

One wonders why Braun Strowman never won a singles title until now, over four years after making his WWE debut. The answer is, honestly, because big men like Strowman struggle to work as champion.

At his size, Braun Strowman would never be the underdog, and as a babyface, that is a tough place to be as a champion.

However, Strowman is now the WWE Intercontinental Champion and it is time to see how that role fits him.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown airs on Friday nights at 8/7c on Fox.