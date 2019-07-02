Braun Strowman update: WWE reports suspected ruptured spleen injury after Braun was hurt on RAW

During Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, fans watched as Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley took their ongoing feud to a new level. The two superstars ended up crashing through part of the stage and both required stretchers.

Now a recent Braun Strowman update mentions that he has a possible “ruptured spleen” as part of his injury.

Strowman battles Lashley in a brutal match

The first episode of Raw with Paul Heyman as the executive director got started with an explosive match involving Braun Strowman and Lashley. The two would battle it out in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Since that means pinfalls can occur anywhere in the arena, naturally the two behemoths took the fight to the stage. They would ultimately crash through the LED display up there, causing an explosive and violent finish with no clear winner.

Due to that chaotic situation, both Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley were checked on by medical staff and immediately put on stretchers. The two superstars were taken away in ambulances for further medical evaluations and treatment. Check out video footage below of the explosive crash and the aftermath involving the stretchers.

The two superstars were attended to by medical staff through the Raw commercial break, per WWE’s exclusive tweet. Initially, the Raw team said that Strowman was being evaluated for a suspected “ruptured spleen.” A later update brought more news on the injuries that Strowman may have suffered from that crash on stage.

WWE provides Lashley, Braun Strowman updates

The WWE sent out a tweet later on Monday night/Tuesday Morning which said Bobby Lashley was released from immediate care. However, they noted that Strowman was “admitted to a local medical facility with a possible separated pelvis.”

BREAKING NEWS FROM DALLAS, TX: @BraunStrowman has reportedly been admitted to a local medical facility with a possible separated pelvis. @fightbobby has reportedly been released from immediate care. #Raw pic.twitter.com/8cQSugfqyb — WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019

A report via Cageside Seats is speculating that these may not be real injuries that Strowman suffered. However, they could have been used as a way to write Strowman off television based on their severity.

Just last month, Strowman was scheduled to be a participant in the Money in the Bank Ladder match. However, he was written out of that match and it was believed to be due to an injury.

Fans will have to wait and see whether the Monster Amongst Men returns for the next episode of Raw on July 8, or if WWE gives another update.