Braun Strowman: Sherlock Holmes movie sees Monster Among Men smashed with a chair by Dr. Watson [VIDEO]

Braun Strowman is one of the biggest and scariest monsters in the WWE but in a new Sherlock Holmes movie, Dr. Watson takes him out with a chair.

The trailer just hit for a new Sherlock Holmes movie as Holmes and Watson are played by the surprising duo of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

Braun Strowman Sherlock Holmes Trailer

The comic duo originally appeared in hugely successful comedies like Talladega Nights and Step Brothers, and now they play the most famous detectives in history.

Check out the new trailer here and watch a Braun Strowman and Sherlock Holmes wrestling match end with a steel chair shot. Braun Strowman shows up at about the 1:30 mark of the Holmes & Watson trailer.

Holmes & Watson is obviously a comedy based on the popular detective and assistant. Etan Cohen (Get Hard) is the director and Ralph Fiennes plays archnemesis Moriarty.

What does Braun Strowman have to do with Sherlock Holmes?

The plot sees Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson trying to solve the riddles of Moriarty’s crimes before he kills Queen Victoria.

The movie was supposed to hit theaters on Aug. 3 but was pushed back to Nov. 9 and then again moved to Dec. 21. This could mean good and bad things as a Christmas release will bring in more eyes but also present more competition.

As for Braun Strowman’s Sherlock Holmes role, it seems that the movie is trying to make present-day jokes set in the historical settings.

Not only is there Braun Strowman and professional wrestling but there is also a moment where Watson creates a selfie stick for a photo opp with Sherlock Holmes and Queen Victoria.