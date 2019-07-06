Braun Strowman explains how he describes his WWE character

Braun Strowman is considered the Monster Among Men in WWE. He has been a heel and a babyface but both characters display the same characteristics.

When he was a heel, he would attack a little guy like Kalisto and throw him into a trash bin. As a face, he would attack a smaller wrestler like Sami Zayn and throw him into a trash bin.

He picked up an ambulance that Roman Reigns was in and lifted it, tipping it onto its side — and the fans cheered him for it.

One of Strowman’s favorite moves is to run full speed around the ring and shoulder check anyone in his way, sending them flying into the ringside barriers.

That move is symbolic as to how Strowman describes his character.

“Braun Strowman is basically the Incredible Hulk in real life,” Strowman told the Texarkana Gazette. “He means well and tries to do as well as possible but every now and again his temper gets the better of him and he just smashes everything in sight.”

Since he started in WWE as Bray Wyatt’s henchman, all Strowman has cared about is destroying anything that stands in front of him — babyface or heel.

Wishing the very best to both Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. #Raw pic.twitter.com/u9HfI8zgTE — WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019

When Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley crashed through the Titantron and fell in a series of explosions, it was just another significant moment in his career of huge mishaps.

Braun Strowman is now reportedly injured, the explosion angle used to explain time off of TV to heal up, but don’t expect the Monster of Men to be gone long. No one can keep The Hulk down.