Booker T reveals what he thinks is Sasha Banks’ biggest problem in WWE

Booker T spoke a bit on his Heated Conversations podcast about Sasha Banks trying to quit WWE and currently sitting out due to her unhappiness.

According to Booker T, there is a big reason why Sasha Banks is not happy in WWE right now and it all comes down to her expectations and realization on what being on top in WWE really means.

Sasha Banks was one of the top female stars in WWE when the women’s evolution started and she was part of many landmark matches against Charlotte Flair that helped set the table for the current landscape of women’s wrestling.

Even when her feud with Charlotte Flair ended and she moved on, there was still one more “first” that Sasha Banks had a chance to experience when she and Bayley won the first ever WWE women’s tag team titles.

However, when they were booked to drop the titles at WrestleMania 35, Sasha Banks and Bayley reportedly cause a huge scene backstage and then Banks demanded her release from WWE.

“My take on this is that a lot of times things aren’t made up sometimes to what you think they are,” Booker T said about Sasha Banks choosing to sit out. “You can think things are a certain way when you get there, but when you finally get there you realize that it is not what you thought it was.”

Now, it seems the relationship between Sasha Banks and WWE has hit a very low point and Booker T said it was because — in WWE — it is not only about one specific wrestler.

“There are those ones like Sasha Banks, who has all that talent and rises up to that top level and gets there and then realizes that it is not what she thought it was,” Booker T said. “It is not all about you. It is never going to be about you.”

It seems that Booker T — someone who still has a working relationship with WWE — just called Sasha Banks selfish and that does not bode well for the Legit Boss.