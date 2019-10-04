Booker T explains what fans can expect from WWE Backstage on FS1

With all the news that CM Punk is coming back to television for a WWE roundtable-styled talk show, Booker T is now explaining to fans what the show will actually be about.

Debuting in November, WWE Backstage will air on Fox Sports 1 as part of Fox’s new deal with WWE. As mentioned in the CM Punk news, this is a Fox show and the network will run it instead of WWE running it.

As a result, Booker T said that fans can expect a little inside information about what is happening on the WWE television shows. This won’t be a variety show like WWF Tuesday Night Titans was but will look more like Inside the NBA.

Renee Young hosts the show with Booker T as her primary co-host. Joining them will be a rotating cast of WWE superstars, legends (like CM Punk) and athletes from other sports, like baseball, basketball, and football.

Booker T said in his Hall of Fame podcast that the show will take people inside why things are happening in WWE — but not too inside that it destroys the sense of storytelling. Here is how he described it:

“For instance — Sasha Banks or Becky Lynch, who’s the better heel? Who is playing a better role? Why is Becky Lynch so hot right now? Why are the fans behind Sasha Banks? Why is Roman

Reigns so polarizing? Stuff like that to give a perspective for the fans that can really get a position to look at it from a totally different way.”

Booker T said that things are very different for today’s wrestling fans, who not only have the internet but also social media to get news. This allows Booker T and others like him to elaborate on what is happening from a position behind-the-scenes.

Booker T also said that he is very excited to work with Renee Young, saying this is her showcase and he is just there to push her over the top.

Here is what Renee Young said in a statement about WWE Backstage.

“WWE Backstage is a wrestling show for wrestling fans. From hardcore fans to people new to wrestling, we’ll give them a little bit of everything. It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be loud, we’re going to give them a ton of opinions and I can’t wait to help spread the word about ‘SmackDown’ coming to Fox.”

WWE Backstage premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11/10c on FS1.