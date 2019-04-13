Bobby Lashley throws shade at Conor McGregor joining WWE

After Becky Lynch won the Raw and SmackDown Live women’s titles at WrestleMania 35, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to congratulate her and hinted that he might like to try his hand in WWE.

Stephanie McMahon told him he should try, while fans were a little more leary, especially considering how they treated former UFC stars like Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar by the end of their recent runs.

However, one WWE superstar who feels that there might be a place for Conor McGregor in WWE is Bobby Lashley — although he had a caveat.

Lashley spoke to Sky Sports about the Conor McGregor situation and said that he felt that he could make some noise if he joined WWE.

“He’s been talking a lot,” Lashley said. “Conor is one of those guys that will shoot first and then shake hands later. He did it last year when he tried to call out the wrestlers. I think he’ll have a good opportunity to come over here and shake things up, run his mouth a little bit and bring some notoriety.”

Lashley also said that he would like to see him in WWE and thinks it could be “cool.” However, he had one more thing to say about McGregor that might rub the former UFC champ the wrong way.

“If he wants to be here he might have to try and find a role,” Lashley said. “We’re not going to put a big title on him, he’s way too small.“

Lashley knows a bit about this. Look at Lio Rush, his cornerman. Lio is 5’6″ and weighs 160 pounds. Standing next to almost every WWE star, he looks tiny — and even though he can do amazing things in the ring, no one expects him to beat anyone on the main roster.

Conor McGregor is taller, at 5 feet 9 inches, but he actually weighs less than Lio Rush at 154 pounds. There is no way that McGregor can stand face-to-face with anyone in WWE and seem credible.

Even names like A.J. Styles, who is considered a smaller WWE star, stands two inches taller and weighs 60 pounds more than McGregor.