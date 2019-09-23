Bill Goldberg rumored for WWE SmackDown on Fox

WWE is moving SmackDown to Fox and we already reported that Brock Lesnar will appear on the premiere episode on October 4, where he will get a world title shot against Kofi Kingston.

It looks like WWE is pulling out all the stops as they have Undertaker on the way as well, and there is now rumors Bill Goldberg is coming too.

Bill Goldberg coming to SmackDown?

The news that Bill Goldberg might be appearing on SmackDown on Fox comes via PWInsider.

This all started when Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler had a confrontation in Las Vegas where the two had to be pulled apart. The fact that the entire thing happened on camera should rell people what they need to know about whether this was real or scripted.

Humorously, Matt Riddle shared the video and said he wished Goldberg had approached him instead.

Why didn’t you try this with me 😢 I would have had an even better story for watch along https://t.co/do0TRveelt — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) September 21, 2019

Goldberg also responded to the incident, claiming that it was a good thing he wasn’t hungry (it happened at the Andiamo Italian Steakhouse located inside the D Casino Hotel).

It’s a damn good thing I wasn’t still hungry!! https://t.co/O5Y8Z16q0L — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) September 20, 2019

According to PWInsider, the idea is that Goldberg should be appearing on SmackDown on Fox to bring in another huge name to help the new show get even more eyes on the product and the confrontation with Dolph Ziggler should play into that.

Goldberg’s most recent WWE match was against Dolph Ziggler where he beat him in seconds. After the match, Ziggler called Goldberg lucky, bringing him back out to hit another Jackknife.

Ziggler called him lucky again, so Goldberg took him down one last time. It was a short match that allowed Goldberg to look dominant after his disappointing appearance in Saudi Arabia against Undertaker.

It is clear that Fox is pulling out all the stops to push SmackDown arriving. College Football and NFL commentators have been pushing it nonstop. Undertaker showed up on College GameDay with his hometown Texas Longhorns.

There was even the moment Braun Strowman showed up to talk to baseball announcers during the Cubs vs. Cardinals game that caused some hardcore baseball fans to rebel.

WWE SmackDown on Fox premieres on Friday night Oct. 4 at 8/7c.