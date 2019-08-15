Bill Goldberg reveals why his WWE Super Showdown match with Undertaker sucked

When Bill Goldberg faced Undertaker at WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, many fans called the match one of the worst of all-time. Many fans blamed Goldberg, and in an interview with Booker T, he didn’t dodge those blames.

Instead, Goldberg explained why he took the match, what caused it to be disappointing, and what he felt after the event took place.

First of all, Goldberg said that the reason that he took the match was not because of Saudi Arabia money, as many fans accuse wrestlers of when they take on shows like this. Instead, Goldberg said the reason was more personal.

“It was an opportunity of a lifetime whether I was 22, 52 or 102,” Goldberg said. “Not that it was in Saudi Arabia but because it was against The Undertaker. He was the one guy that I never crossed paths with.”

Goldberg went on to say that he messed up before he ever arrived in Saudi Arabia because he trained wrong for the match.

Despite the arguments that 105-degree temperatures for two guys in their 50s caused the problems, Goldberg dismissed that excuse saying he was in heat like that during his football career.

Instead, Goldberg said that he trained to trim down instead of muscle up and that was a mistake.

“I can either do one or two things — I can get in really good shape or I can try to get as big as humanly possible so I don’t look like an old Bill Goldberg against The Undertaker,” Goldberg said.

As for his concussion when he hit the ring post, Goldberg said that the ring post shot was planned because he likes to make things look real in his matches.

“I have to make it look as close as killing me as possible, and sometimes, unfortunately, the circumstances are such that I go a little overboard,” Goldberg said. “When you accelerate at an age, your body can’t take that overboard as it used to.”

Goldberg said it was the perfect storm that doomed the match. He blamed the heat, the bad timing between Undertaker and him, and Goldberg pushing too hard as reasons the match failed.

However, he has since fought Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam and Goldberg said that his career is not over with yet. He said if he never wrestled again, that would be okay, but he isn’t ready to finally hang it up for good yet.

Join our newsletter to get more Wrestling stories like this

Credit: The Hall Of Fame podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.