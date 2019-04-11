Big E injured: WWE superstar will miss time following injury on SmackDown Live

New Day took on The Bar and Drew McIntyre on SmackDown Live this week, and Big E left the match worse for wear.

According to Big E on Twitter, he tore his meniscus during a crossbody block. WWE then confirmed the injury, saying that Big E is not medically cleared for any kind of action.

Making mincemeat of my meniscus

Crossbody cooked the cartilage

Bye for a bit — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) April 11, 2019

Depends on what kind of action. https://t.co/CDfDdE2xxs — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) April 11, 2019

This comes at a bad time for New Day.

Kofi Kingston is the new WWE Champion, a title he won at WrestleMania 35 in a win over Daniel Bryan. That left Big E and Xavier Woods to hold down the New Day unit when it comes to tag team action.

The WWE Superstar Shakeup takes place next week and the three men were rumored to all be heading to Monday Night Raw. This would strengthen a weak Raw tag team division and also move the comedy antics to Raw while SmackDown Live starts to get more serious for their move to Fox later this year.

However, with Big E out for the unforeseen future, the tag team won’t be working together as long as Kofi Kingston is the WWE Champion.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a torn meniscus is a common knee injury that causes pain, swelling and stiffness. Rest can help this tear heal on its own but in some cases, surgery is required.

A meniscus tear can take up to eight weeks to completely heal, so Big E might be out of action in WWE until late in June.