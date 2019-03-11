Beth Phoenix making WWE return? Nia Jax and Tamina beat down WWE legend

Beth Phoenix was at ringside doing commentary for the WWE women’s tag team championship at WWE Fastlane, continuing her status of working at the announcer’s desk for women’s matches.

Sasha Banks and Bayley won the match and retained their tag team titles when Bayley pinned Nia Jax. That caused the Samoan Slaughterhouse to lose it after the match.

Nia Jax and Tamina laid out Sasha Banks and Bayley after the match, including throwing Sasha over the announcer’s table.

All the announcers had to get up to move.

Beth Phoenix checked on Bayley but then Tamina got into her face and started to talk crap to the legendary women’s wrestling superstar.

That was not smart. Phoenix stood there and took some verbal abuse form Tamina while Nia Jax looked on in shock. Then Beth was not going to put up with anymore and she punched Tamina.

That caused Nia Jax to race in and layout Beth Phoenix. She and Tamina then destroyed Beth Phoenix, threw her into the ring and continued the beat down.

That brought out Natalya, who raced in to save her friend, but Nia Jax and Tamina laid her out too, the two giant Samoans standing tall as Beth Phoenix and Natalya were down and out.

There is no telling where this goes from here, but the best bet is that Beth Phoenix will come out of retirement to team with Natalya for a match against Nia Jax and Tamina at WrestleMania 35.