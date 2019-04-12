Becky Lynch says Ronda Rousey couldn’t handle WWE schedule

Ronda Rousey came to WWE with no professional wrestling experience and caught on quickly. Her matches improved over time, although her acting skills were not up to par. With that said, she was better than many trained WWE women.

However, after winning the WWE Raw women’s title from Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch threw some shade at the former champion in an interview with Sports Illustrated and claimed that the former UFC star couldn’t take it in WWE.

“Only four months after having a part-time schedule, after making her debut at WrestleMania – having been on the cover of everything, just handed everything, she was crying in her kitchen about how she couldn’t make her husband breakfast. She couldn’t hack our schedule. Yet we do this every single night, 52 weeks a year, yet she couldn’t handle it for four months.”

The video that Becky Lynch is talking about here came from Ronda Rousey’s vlog where she did break down and start to get emotional when she talked about not being on her farm to care for her animals while on the road with WWE.

To give her a little leniency here, she did return home to find one of her pets died while she was away. It was a baby goat that was killed by coyotes, so she had every reason to be emotional.

With that said, a WWE schedule is not easy for a full-time star and with Ronda Rousey dropping the title to Becky Lynch, there is almost no chance that she will return as a full-time star again — if she returns at all.

Ronda Rousey is gone for now and rumors indicate she is leaving the public eye, but Becky Lynch’s comments make it sound like WWE is leaving open the idea that she could return in the future for a rematch.