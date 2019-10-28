Becky Lynch calls out AEW women’s roster after Jim Ross’ remark about Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is considered one of the best of the women’s division, but would she be able to topple anyone from AEW?

The WWE superstar put their division on notice with a recent comment she made towards Jim “JR” Ross online. That came after Ross made a remark about Lynch’s fiance, the WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Jim Ross comments about Seth Rollins

The Hall of Fame commentator Jim Ross currently works for All Elite Wrestling after many years spent calling matches in the WWE. He recently made comments regarding WWE’s Seth Rollins and mentioned how Seth’s future wife is more “over” than Seth is.

During an episode of Grilling JR with Conrad Thompson, JR was referring to the state of WWE after Rollins called AEW the “minor league” of wrestling.

“Rollins he’s got a great spot, he’s blessed, maybe someday he’ll be as over as his girlfriend, I don’t know, but nonetheless, I’ve always liked his work,” Ross said per Cageside Seats. “He’s a solid guy. He’s a solid guy, but saying things like that make him look bad and for that, I feel badly. I just do.”

That prompted Rollins to fire back on Twitter with a comment referencing what JR said on his podcast.

Come hang out with me and my super over fiancée! https://t.co/lLOY5jFk9O — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 26, 2019

It didn’t stop there, as one had to figure Rollins’ fiancee, Becky Lynch would also find a way to get involved.

Becky calls out AEW Women via tweet to JR

Being “The Man” in her current WWE gimmick, Lynch quickly stepped up to take an opportunity to defend Rollins with a reply to Jim Ross. Basically, her tweet is claiming she can take out any of the members of the current AEW women’s roster.

Nothing but respect, JR — you’re an amazing announcer! So go down to the locker room and announce that I would whoop your whole women’s division any day of the week and twice on Sundays. https://t.co/ZRE39Vo4TU — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 26, 2019

Most fans probably know that Becky is either playing up her WWE role as The Man or just being completely overconfident. While Becky Lynch’s comment may apply to select women’s wrestlers, the AEW roster also holds some impressive talents.

They include current champion Riho, Bea Priestley, and Awesome Kong amongst the currently employed AEW female stars.

Several of the AEW women also replied to Becky’s tweet including Priestley. Bea tweeted with a “that escalated quickly” reply and Nyla Rose replied with a “You underestimate how much I like a challenge” meme.

So it seems like Lynch may have a few fights she wants lining up. However one has to wonder how it would happen unless she crosses over to the AEW roster or some surprising cross-promotional wrestling event happens.