Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins confirm they are the new WWE super-couple

Rumors hit last month that WWE women’s double-champion Becky Lynch was dating WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, but both WWE superstars were coy about the rumors.

That all changed this week.

Becky Lynch was trolling on Twitter, as she does, and targeted Beth Phoenix. She posted a photo of the two of them together in the ring and Becky told Beth not to get to close to the title.

Don’t get too close to that title @TheBethPhoenix pic.twitter.com/iZ3XRimBdh — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 11, 2019

Lynch and Phoenix traded some barbs about Becky being lucky that Beth is too busy to take one of her titles. Beth mentioned that they were “neck and neck” in title reigns.

That is when Lynch might have crossed the line when she tagged Beth’s husband, Adam “Edge” Copeland with the “neck and neck” comment.

Edge had to retire due to neck injuries. Of course, Edge and Becky Lynch were involved in an angle together recently, so this is clearly in good fun for the WWE superstars.

Edge then shot back at Becky to put her in her place and that is when Lynch said that she was told by WWE to be nicer to people on Twitter so she quoted Edge’s theme song lyrics to him.

That brought Beth back and she asked if they were involving their men now.

Wait wait…are we involving our men now… https://t.co/N4gRDokFBK — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) May 12, 2019

Which led to Becky Lynch dropping the bomb.

“I’ll ask him,” she wrote before tagging Seth Rollins.

That brought out the fans who knew about the rumors as well as those who were hit with this news without seeing it coming.

Becky Lynch has owned social media since she skyrocketed to the top and this is just more of the same. Is she trolling fans who think she was dating Seth Rollins or is this her way of finally just letting the cat out of the bag to stop the speculation?

Seth Rollins then posted a photo that showed the proof — a kiss from WrestleMania 35 after Rollins beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

WWE also confirmed it on their website, so that answers that question.