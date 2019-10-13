Bayley heel turn: WWE reveals new entrance theme at house show

This past week’s major WWE events included the Bayley heel turn that many fans have been waiting for. The now two-time WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion took out her frustration on her wacky waver tubes by cutting them up and revealing a new side. Just recently, WWE revealed her brand new heel entrance theme complete with an interesting new song.

WWE reveals Bayley’s heel theme at a house show

During the WWE house show in Odessa, Texas, the SmackDown Women’s Champion made an appearance. Her music came on to a mixture of cheers and boos. However, Bayley’s original music soon cut out as the place went dark. That may have had some fans thinking The Fiend was about to appear for a promo.

Instead, a new edgier, hard rock theme song started up. A spotlight shined onto the entrance area as Bayley made her way out to the ring. Here’s one fan’s video capture of Bayley’s new entrance as it happens.

Here is an a second video of Bayley’s “heel” entrance from #WWEOdessa (much better quality) pic.twitter.com/dd6pZpITD1 — BayleyMedia LOYAL™️ FAN ACCOUNT (@BayleyPamBayley) October 13, 2019

Here’s another tweet that shows off the new Bayley entrance theme from Odessa, Texas. The boos when Bayley’s initial theme song stars up are much more noticeable.

Bayley’s entrance for #WWEOdessa (I don’t think this is the “finished product.” It’s just what they did tonight) pic.twitter.com/uSlYVXXCuE — BayleyMedia LOYAL™️ FAN ACCOUNT (@BayleyPamBayley) October 13, 2019

Bayley’s heel turn on SmackDown

While Bayley helped Charlotte in an attack on RAW weeks ago, she explained it as she was just helping out her friend. She hadn’t really transitioned into a heel beyond that moment. However, weeks later, she’s now trimmed her hair, worn a different ring gear, beat up her Bayley Buddies, and generally displayed a meaner side than before.

Bayley gave her Bayley Buddies a beatdown on this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. In addition, she won back the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair before taunting her fans.

Both Bayley and Sasha Banks turned heel within the past several months, so most fans are expecting them to team up some more. They teamed up for the premiere SmackDown on FOX episode but lost to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the opening tag match.

It will also be interesting to see if this new Bayley heel turn is part of the upcoming WWE 2K20 video game. Most likely, it happened so close to the release date (Oct. 22) that the developers haven’t been able to create her look or theme yet. However, it’s always possible they can add it in as downloadable content at another time.

For now, fans will be interested to see how far this new version of Bayley goes after she had such a long time within WWE as a fan favorite babyface.

Viewers can watch Bayley on SmackDown airing Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.